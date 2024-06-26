New CTA Green Line stop, other projects being expedited in Chicago ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction projects have gotten under way across Chicago—and while they look like regular projects, they are actually being expedited to get the city ready for the Democratic National Convention.

One such project is the new Damen Green Line stop, at Damen Avenue and Lake Street. According to Chicago-L.org, there were stations at Wood Street, Damen Avenue, Oakley Boulevard, and Campbell Avenue when the Lake Street 'L' opened in 1893, but the Wood Street station only lasted 20 years, and the other three all closed in 1948—leaving no stops along the 1.5-mile-long stretch between Ashland and California avenues.

The new Damen stop is blocks from the United Center on the city's West Side. Chicago city Chief Operating Officer John Roberson said the new Damen stop will make a major difference ahead of the DNC—and for everyone in the area.

While the stop has been under construction for some time, its work crews are doubling down so it's ready in time for the DNC.

"I want it to be done yesterday," said Roberson. "All of these projects are accelerated in a way, again, that we can complete them in time for the DNC."

The new Green Line stop is just one element of all the work the city has done—and continues to do—to get the city in tip-top shape.

"We are preparing our city in a way that is going to put on the very best show for the delegates," Roberson said. "but also, it is a celebration of Chicago."

The Chicago Transit Authority said in a news release that the new 'L' stop, with a "strikingly modern design," will be fully accessible to those who use mobility devices. It will also be of great convenience to those who live and work near the Kinzie Industrial Corridor, the CTA said.

Construction at the Damen Green Line stop is being led by the Chicago Department of Transportation. The estimated cost for the project is $80 million.

Other work the city is expediting ahead of the DNC includes improvements along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"Obviously, because of its location to our lakefront, and because of its location to McCormick Place—where many of our delegates will be—we wanted to make sure the improvements along there were going to be able to facilitate effective and efficient transportation to and from all of the venues," Roberson said.

Roberson said the city is also making improvements to the CTA Blue Line, which is heavily traveled by those heading to and from O'Hare International Airports.

Smaller projects are also still in the works.

"We are doing everything from planting flowers, painting light poles, fixing sidewalks," Roberson said.

Roberson said all the work, great and small, has been accelerated for the big convention. But he said it will also be better for Chicago in the long term.

"When people ask the question, 'Is Chicago ready?'" said Robrson "Yeah. We're ready. Are you?"

The DNC kicks off in Chicago Aug. 19, by which time the city says all the projects should be wrapped up.