CPD, Secret Service discuss security plan for Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials and the U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday discussed their security plan for this summer's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The Secret Service said the convention is a national security event, with President Joe Biden expected to be formally nominated for a second term, and they're still ironing out some details on how to keep Chicagoans and convention guests safe.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Chicago police officers have been undergoing additional training to protect people's First Amendment right to protest.

"We're training them in what's called field force operations. … It's training to deal with large-scale protests. That has to be rooted in First Amendment practices. The reason is that, when our officers approach you, we have to have a clear understanding of what that First Amendment is, so that we don't infringe upon those rights," Snelling said.

The Chicago Police Department will be tasked with handling protests outside the convention locations. Officials said officers will focus on constitutional policing while having a zero-tolerance policy for violence and vandalism.

Meantime, the Secret Service outlined different perimeters they would place around the United Center and McCormick Place, the two main sites for the four-day convention.

Both locations will have an outer perimeter, where pedestrians can move freely and vehicles need to be secured before they enter. Closer to the United Center and to McCormick Place, the Secret Service plans to establish an inner perimeter, accessible only to people who live within the perimeter, who are attending or working the convention, or are visiting businesses within those lines.

The exact maps are something the city and Secret Service were still working on as of Wednesday. They planned on talking to neighbors and residents in those nearby areas to get their input before releasing those maps in the coming weeks.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was asked whether he's working on a contingency plan should buses of migrants be sent to Chicago during the convention. While the mayor wouldn't discuss specifics, he acknowledged the city expects Texas to ramp up its efforts to send asylum seekers to Chicago leading up to the convention.

"We're going to coordinate and work with all sources that are available to us; our mutual aid supporters, again every single level of government to make sure that we are best positioned to deal with what is likely to be an influx coming to the city of Chicago," he said.

Chicago has requested an additional $75 million dollars in federal funding for convention security, part of a spending bill that passed the House on Wednesday and how heads to the Senate to help fund security efforts at the DNC and the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. That spending bill is expected to pass.