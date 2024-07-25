Secret Service releases new map of DNC site and surrounding streets

CHICAGO (CBS)—The US Secret Service has released updated maps showing the security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention, and it appears that no one from the outside can walk in the red zones.

Unauthorized cars are not allowed inside the yellow zones, but the finalized footprint appears smaller.

Jerk Villa usually gets spicy when a convention comes to town. The restaurant is located just a block from McCormick Place near Michigan and Cermak.

"During the convention season, that's one of the most- that's our best time. Yeah, it's pretty busy," said Laquan Johnson, Jerk Villa's general manager.

What's usually an advantageous location may not be when the Democratic National Convention arrives.

A newly released security map from the Secret Service shows Jerk Villa on the cusp of the red zone, called the hard perimeter, reserved for people with credentials. The yellow pedestrians-allowed zone is called the soft perimeter.

People would walk up to the fence and say, 'Hey, how do we get there?'"

Brent Bashier owns Doc's Smokehouse in Milwaukee and said he did not expect to be surrounded by fencing. The feds map for the RNC showed Doc's right by the hard perimeter but technically in the pedestrians-allowed zone.

"We didn't know that our side street would also be fully restricted. What was not depicted in any of the maps was that there was only one way to get to us," Bashier said.

That took a toll.

"A normal convention of this size, we would be packed from open to close. We staffed heavy; we brought in the extra product, we expanded our hours," Bashier said.

He wound up losing money. Hearing that back in Chicago...

"It makes me a slight bit nervous. Because like, if there's going to be gates and checkpoints, it's going to stop people from wanting to come in the area," Johnson said.

But the people at Jerk Villa are hoping for the best and planning to stay open during the DNC.

"If you can get to us, come down here to the South Loop," he said.

The Secret Service told CBS Chicago back in June that security restrictions would likely start the Sunday before the convention. Now, CBS Chicago is told the United Center will see closures beginning on Saturday.

Roadblocks will also be placed around McCormick Place beginning Friday. CBS News Chicago asked city leaders about the disappointing traffic flow for Milwaukee business owners during the RNC.

Chicago Police Chief Larry Snelling said comparing Milwaukee to Chicago is like comparing apples to oranges.