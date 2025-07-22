Dirksen Federal Building on lockdown after incident with man armed with knife, US Marshals say

The Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago is under lockdown Tuesday.

The building was placed on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m., the FBI confirmed. The U.S. Marshals said a man armed with a knife tried to get past security in the building, but was stopped before he could.

The U.S. Marshals said the man is speaking with law enforcement. No civilians were in the lobby at the time of the incident.

There is a large FBI, SWAT and Chicago police presence at the scene, as well as agents from the Department of Homeland Security and unmarked police vehicles. A spokesperson for the courts and the building said the incident is confined to the lobby.

Law enforcement have blocked off streets around the courthouse, including Dearborn between Jackson and Adams. Along with vehicle traffic, they are also restricting pedestrians from walking near the building.

CBS News Chicago was live at the scene and saw FBI agents with long guns entering the lobby. No one has exited the building since the lockdown was declared.

The Dirksen houses U.S. District and bankruptcy courts.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.