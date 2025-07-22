Watch CBS News
Local News

Dirksen Federal Building on lockdown after incident with man armed with knife, US Marshals say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum,
Noel Brennan

/ CBS Chicago

Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago on lockdown
Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago on lockdown 04:10

The Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago is under lockdown Tuesday.

The building was placed on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m., the FBI confirmed. The U.S. Marshals said a man armed with a knife tried to get past security in the building, but was stopped before he could. 

The U.S. Marshals said the man is speaking with law enforcement. No civilians were in the lobby at the time of the incident. 

There is a large FBI, SWAT and Chicago police presence at the scene, as well as agents from the Department of Homeland Security and unmarked police vehicles. A spokesperson for the courts and the building said the incident is confined to the lobby.

Law enforcement have blocked off streets around the courthouse, including Dearborn between Jackson and Adams. Along with vehicle traffic, they are also restricting pedestrians from walking near the building.

CBS News Chicago was live at the scene and saw FBI agents with long guns entering the lobby. No one has exited the building since the lockdown was declared. 

The Dirksen houses U.S. District and bankruptcy courts.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.