Des Plaines man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen last month

DES PLANES, Ill. (CBS) – A registered sex offender was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Des Plaines last month, according to police.

Christopher J. Grygiel, 40, of Des Plaines, was charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and one felony count of criminal sexual assault.

Christopher J. Grygiel is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Des Plaines. Des Plaines Police

Police said on May 11, the victim was walking on the north side of a park, in the 1100 block of East Howard Avenue around 2:23 a.m., when she was approached by Grygiel on the sidewalk.

She started to quickly walk away as Grygiel began to follow her, but tripped and fell to the ground, police said.

A brief struggle ensued when Grygiel threatened to physically harm the victim. He then forced her into a small SUV that was parked in a nearby parking lot.

Police say as he started to drive away from the location, the victim attempted to fight him to free herself from the car. Grygiel used force to overcome the victim's resistance and proceeded to drive to a second unknown location where he sexually assaulted her.

Grygiel drove the victim back to Des Plaines hours later where she was released and then able to call 911, According to police.

She described him as a white man with a beard and "buzz cut" hair with a silver-colored watch.

The victim also suffered multiple injuries as a result of the incident.

Evidence collected on scene corroborated the victim's statement along with DNA evidence which matched Grygiel who was already on file as a registered sex offender in Des Plaines.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and brought to the Cook County Courthouse where he is held with no bond.

Grygiel was released in February for a separate incident back in December where he attempted to take a bag from a 15-year-old girl in Mount Prospect.

Anyone with information about the incident or potentially additional incidents is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department.