Derrick Rose to help with 1901 Project development around United Center

With his name now hanging in the rafters, former Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose is helping the United Center with its major redevelopment.

In an interview with Forbes, the former superstar confirmed that he is working with the 1901 Project — the plans to change the entire footprint of the United Center on the Near West Side.

The first phase of the $7 billion project includes construction of a new 6,000-seat music hall, a 233-room hotel, and two parking garages.

The second phase, with which Rose said he will likely be involved, calls for new housing, and other amenities such as a site for workforce development.

Rose played for the Bulls from 2008 to 2015. His No. 1 jersey was retired on Jan. 24.

In total, Rose played 406 regular season games in Chicago, posting career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also holds the third-highest assists per game average and ninth-highest scoring average in team history.