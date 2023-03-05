Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for much of the area until 8 a.m.

Dense fog can make roads slippery in spots this morning. Mostly cloudy today, with temps held down a bit by an easterly wind. Temps will top out in the low 40s near the lake but warmer inland.

Great Polar Plunge weather at North Avenue Beach. The Lake Michigan water temperature, taken Saturday morning, is 38 degrees. The 2 a.m. air temperature at Northerly Island is also 38 degrees. At 7 a.m. the air temp should be 35 with a Northwest wind at 5.

Warm air lifts into northern Illinois and brings rain late tonight into Monday. Very high temps to start the week will drop to more seasonable levels the rest of the week.

Stats

Normal high- 43

Saturday- 50

Today- 47

Sunrise- 6:20am

Forecast

Today- Early morning dense fog. Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Tonight- Showers and a low of 40.

Monday- Scattered AM showers, mostly cloudy, high near 60.