Watch CBS News
Local News

Demonstrators call for better police protection after food vendor robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Demonstrators call for better police protection after food vendor robberies
Demonstrators call for better police protection after food vendor robberies 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators came together for a protest Thursday, calling for more security and police patrols for food vendors in Little Village.

The protesters gathered outside the Ogden (10th) District police station – nothing that food vendors have been the targets of recent robberies and attacks.

"Three of our vendors got robbed within an hour – not with a gun, but with semiautomatic rifles. These individuals came like they were going to war," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "Our vendors are not here to start any fight, or they're not at war with anybody."

Back in December, CBS 2 reported on multiple food vendor robberies – including at least four over a span of two months.

In one robbery, a victim was shot in the leg.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 10:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.