Demonstrators call for better police protection after food vendor robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators came together for a protest Thursday, calling for more security and police patrols for food vendors in Little Village.

The protesters gathered outside the Ogden (10th) District police station – nothing that food vendors have been the targets of recent robberies and attacks.

"Three of our vendors got robbed within an hour – not with a gun, but with semiautomatic rifles. These individuals came like they were going to war," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "Our vendors are not here to start any fight, or they're not at war with anybody."

Back in December, CBS 2 reported on multiple food vendor robberies – including at least four over a span of two months.

In one robbery, a victim was shot in the leg.