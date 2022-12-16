Street vendor rally being held Friday amid armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago street vendors are coming together for a safety rally Friday.

They've been the victims of numerous armed robbery incidents throughout the city. At 11:30 a.m., the Association of Street Vendors along with other groups will hold a rally to draw attention to the issue.

That rally will take place at the corner of South Albany Avenue and 26th Street.

There been an ongoing issue of armed robberies.

We've told you about before.

On Monday, CBS 2 spoke with a father and son who were robbed at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood.

The son was shot when he jumped in to defend his father.

A witness took video of the aftermath of the incident, showing the son lying on the ground after being shot in the leg.

The robbers got away with about $400.

Street vendors in Little Village and other parts of the city have also been robbed at gunpoint.

And at 6:30 a.m. Aderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez will tour the area of the rally to paint a better picture of the high risk street vendors face everyday.