Delphi murders suspect expected in court Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The suspect in the Delphi double murder case is expected to appear in court Friday.

Richard Allen is facing murder charges in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. Their case went cold for more than five years before investigators honed in on Allen last fall.

His attorney asked the judge to throw out evidence that mentions an unfired bullet found between the two girls that has been linked to Allen's gun.

Authorities have never said how the two girls were killed. The witnesses referenced in the probable cause document did not say whether they heard any gunshots that day.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com, or call (765) 822-3535.