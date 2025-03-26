Deerfield, Illinois school district says parents are being sent scam survey

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 says members of the school community have received text or email messages for a scam survey.

In an email to parents, the district said they have been made aware of "text or email messages asking [community members] to complete a survey about Deerfield school. This survey is not from District 109."

The district said it does not know who is sending out the survey, or why. They said they informed parents of the situation in order to protect the district's integrity and the community's privacy.

Fake survey texts and emails are a common form of phishing scam.