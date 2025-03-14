Burglars target 9 Deerfield, Illinois businesses in overnight crime spree, police say

Deerfield police said burglars on a crime spree broke into nine businesses overnight Friday.

All nine businesses were in the downtown area and Lake Cook corridor. Police said three of the businesses hit were in the 700-800 block of Waukegan Road; two were in the 600 block of Deerfield Road; and four were in the 400-700 blocks of Lake Cook Road.

In each instance, police said the burglars followed the same pattern as in other North Shore community burglaries, in which the thieves spent a very brief amount of time inside the business and appeared to be searching for cash before moving on.

No further information or description of the suspects was immediately available; police did not say whether any of these burglaries was captured on security video.

Police said they do not believe there is a wider threat to the safety of the community.