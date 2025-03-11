Watch CBS News
5 businesses broken into on Chicago's Far North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police are investigating break-ins at five restaurants in Chicago's North Mayfair neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police confirmed the burglaries took place in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue around 4 a.m. Police said a group of people broke the front doors and windows of multiple businesses and stole cash registers. 

Some of the businesses targeted include Smashburger, Teriyaki Madness, Jimmy Johns, Chipotle, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. 

Surveillance video from Tropical Smoothie Cafe captured the group breaking the front door window and entering the business. The video shows one of the offenders carrying an item that appears to be a cash register. 

snapshot-2025-03-11t080346-549.jpg

The offenders left in a red SUV, police said. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

