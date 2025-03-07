9 Highland Park, Illinois businesses targeted by burglars in 30 minutes

Burglars in the Chicago area targeted nine businesses in just 30 minutes in north suburban Highland Park overnight.

According to the City of Highland Park, a group of five people broke through front doors or windows of the buildings in an attempt to steal cash from the businesses.

Highland Park officials said businesses reported both burglaries and attempted burglaries during the early morning hours on Friday.

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar, a downtown Highland Park staple, was among the businesses targeted.

Restaurant owners confirmed in a Facebook post they were targeted during the string of burglaries reported by the city. Michael's owners shared a photo of their smashed front window with shattered glass throughout the entrance.

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

Owners released the following statement on Facebook:

"Our business and many other Downtown Highland Park small businesses were hit by smash-and-grab crime last night. Now more than ever, let's come together as a community to show our support. Shop local, dine out, and help our businesses recover. Michael's will be OPEN today—stop by and show your love!"

The Highland Park Police Department is working with regional law enforcement agencies on the investigation.