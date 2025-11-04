Watch CBS News
Man, woman found dead inside parked car in Crystal Lake, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a car in Crystal Lake on Tuesday morning. 

Crystal Lake fire and police officials responded to the 700 block of Coventry Court for a vehicle parked on the roadway with two unresponsive people inside. 

Police found a woman, believed to be around 20 years old, and a man, believed to be around 32 years old, with no obvious signs of injury.

After an attempt at life-saving measures, the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The McHenry County Coroner was called to the scene to assist. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

