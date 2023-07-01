Watch CBS News
Evanston man charged in deadly stabbing on Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the stabbing death of a 69-year-old man on the city's Far North Side back in May.

Chicago police arrested Brandon Sanders, 33, of Evanston on Thursday, in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on May 12, stabbed and killed the victim in the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue.

He was charged with four felony counts including first-degree murder, murder – other forcible felony, burglary, and robbery.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 

