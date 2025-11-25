3 teens among group charged in connection with deadly downtown Chicago stabbing

Three teens were among a group charged in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in The Loop on Sunday.

Chicago police said two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were charged with first-degree murder. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery, and a 23-year-old man was charged with damage to government property.

On Sunday, around 7:20 a.m., police said a man was found unresponsive with stab wounds in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue. the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The people charged are expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.