Watch CBS News
Local News

3 teens among group charged in connection with deadly downtown Chicago stabbing

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Three teens were among a group charged in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in The Loop on Sunday. 

Chicago police said two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were charged with first-degree murder. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery, and a 23-year-old man was charged with damage to government property.

On Sunday, around 7:20 a.m., police said a man was found unresponsive with stab wounds in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue. the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The people charged are expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue