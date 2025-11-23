Watch CBS News
Man dies after being found with puncture wound in Chicago's Loop

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
/ CBS Chicago

A man is dead after being found with a puncture wound to his body in downtown Chicago Sunday morning.

At 7:21 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, with a puncture wound to his body, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody in the incident Sunday morning. Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the incident, which police listed as a homicide.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

