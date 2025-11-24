6 in custody after homeless man stabbed to death in the Loop

Six people were in custody Monday afternoon, after a homeless man was stabbed to death in the Loop in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning.

Police said, around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, with a puncture wound to his upper body.

Cook County Crime Stoppers said the victim was a homeless man, based on personal effects found at the scene, who died from an apparent stab wound in his upper back.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Monday afternoon, police said six people were in custody in connection with the stabbing, and charges were pending.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or provide information online at www.CPDTIP.com.