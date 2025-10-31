Watch CBS News
Deadly crash closes northbound lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway

A fatal crash shut down lanes on the Dan Ryan early Friday morning. 

Illinois State Police, a car crashed, causing one occupant to be ejected from the vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Marquette Road. Police said the person who was ejected from the vehicle died from their injuries. 

Another occupant was taken to a local hospital. 

ISP said a third occupant fled the scene. Police did not release further details. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

All lanes are closed as the crash investigation continues.  

