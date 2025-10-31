Deadly crash closes northbound lanes on Dan Ryan Expressway
A fatal crash shut down lanes on the Dan Ryan early Friday morning.
Illinois State Police, a car crashed, causing one occupant to be ejected from the vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Marquette Road. Police said the person who was ejected from the vehicle died from their injuries.
Another occupant was taken to a local hospital.
ISP said a third occupant fled the scene. Police did not release further details.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
All lanes are closed as the crash investigation continues.