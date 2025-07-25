Watch CBS News
Armed group used dating app to lure, rob three victims on South Side, police warn

Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police are warning about a string of armed robberies on the city's South Side connected to an online dating app.

The robberies in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Police said the victims arranged to meet with someone they met on the app. When the victim arrived, he met with another man who led him into a nearby apartment building. 

Once inside, additional men surrounded the victim, displayed a weapon, took the victim's belongings, and used the victim's cell phone to transfer money from the victim's bank account.  

During one of the robberies, the victim was hurt, but police did not say how.  

The robberies happened on the following dates and times:

  • July 19 at 4:30 a.m.
  • July 23 at 2:05 a.m.
  • July 24 at midnight

No clear description of the suspects was available.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P251087.

