Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case

Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case

Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, the man accused of killing six people while driving through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin began presenting his case in court.

"I'm not trying to delay the proceedings, so I wish you would stop being incorrect on the record and saying what I'm trying to do if you don't know that."

Darrell Brooks chose to represent himself at trial. At one point during his opening statement, he broke down and began crying.

He called what happened at the parade a tragedy and told jurors there's two sides to every story, but didn't offer any legal theories.