Watch CBS News
Local News

Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case
Darrell Brooks, accused of killing six driving through Waukesha Christmas parade presents his case 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) --   On Thursday, the man accused of killing six people while driving through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin began presenting his case in court.

"I'm not trying to delay the proceedings, so I wish you would stop being incorrect on the record and saying what I'm trying to do if you don't know that."

Darrell Brooks chose to represent himself at trial. At one point during his opening statement, he broke down and began crying.

He called what happened at the parade a tragedy and told jurors there's two sides to every story, but didn't offer any legal theories.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.