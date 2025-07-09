Illinois State Police investigate shooting on inbound Dan Ryan Expressway; 3 express lanes blocked

At least three lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway have been closed as Illinois State Police investigate reports of a shooting near 43rd Street.

Police said, shortly after 2 p.m., troopers responded to the inbound Dan Ryan near 43rd Street for a reports of shots fired. Injuries have been reported, but police did not immediately provide details.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the three right express lanes on the inbound Dan RYan were blocked at 43rd Street, with the left two express lanes and all local lanes still open.

