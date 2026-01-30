Demonstrators brave cold and snow for "ICE Out" protest in downtown Chicago

Hundreds of protesters spent hours in the cold and snow on Friday evening in downtown Chicago for an "ICE out" rally against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Protesters began gathering in Daley Plaza around 4 p.m., many holding signs saying "Chicago stands in solidarity with Minnesota," following two deadly shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

Around 5:30 p.m., protesters then marched through downtown Chicago before wrapping up around 6:30 p.m.

It was part of a nationwide day of action dubbed "ICE Out." In addition to protest marches across the country, many small businesses closed for the day on Friday as a "general strike" to bring attention to what they say is the need for reform to immigration enforcement.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was shot multiple times after he used his cellphone to record U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Saturday.

His death heightened scrutiny over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics after the Jan. 7 death of Good, a mother of three who was shot and killed behind the wheel of her vehicle by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.