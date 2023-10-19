Woman shot twice in armpit while driving on Chicago's Lower West Side

Woman shot, seriously hurt while driving on Chicago's Lower West Side

Woman shot, seriously hurt while driving on Chicago's Lower West Side

Woman shot, seriously hurt while driving on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 41-year-old woman was hurt after being shot while driving on the city's Lower West Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cullerton Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was driving a red Chevy Cruz heading eastbound on Cullerton and Paulina when she heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right armpit and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.