Some Cubs, White Sox players leave spring training to compete in World Baseball Classic

As Americans continue to bask in the golden glow of the USA Hockey team's Winter Olympic glory, the international sports stage now slides to the diamond.

A collection of Cubs and White Sox players doesn't mind interrupting spring training to represent their respective countries in the World Baseball Classic.

The Cubs have eight players on the MLB roster who will be leaving camp to play in the World Baseball Classic. Three of them will be representing Team USA — Matthew Boyd, Alex Bregman, and Pete Crow Armstrong, who even got to design his own glove.

"I went to the Wilson headquarters this year, and they were kind enough to let me have some fun. I think there's a few of us that are going to come out looking somewhat like this," Crow Armstrong said while showcasing his red and black baseball glove. "I'm just going to follow Aaron Judge's lead, umm, but I get to share the field with two other Cubs, too, which is pretty special in itself. But not, it's a huge sense of pride that I'll be taking and wearing that jersey. Haven't done it in some years.

Seiya Suzuki is excited about the chance to face off against PCA, as Seiya plays Team Japan.

"I want to see Pete throw a helmet, break a helmet," he jokingly said via translator.

Jameson Taillon will be pitching for Team Canada for a second time after being on the team as a 21-year-old prospect in 2013, and this opportunity means a lot to Taillon, especially given his family's history.

"Of course, I wanted to like get the Cubs' blessing and to make sure I could build up safely and properly, and put myself in a really good position for the season for the Cubs, which is number one. Umm, but on the flipside, like wearing the jersey is important. Both my parents born and raised. My grandma was a refugee of World War II out of Hungary, and Canada welcomed her with open arms."

The White Sox have four major leaguers in the World Baseball Classic, including Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami and catcher Kyle Teel, who'll be playing for Team Italy.

"Last year I was talking to our former catcher and coach, Drew Butera, and at the time he was coaching it and I was like, ' I didn't know you were coaching for Team Italy, I'm Italian." He's like, 'Oh, do you want to play on the team?' So, he kinda set me up with that, and it's just a really, really cool opportunity, you know?" Teel said.

The WBC comes in the middle of spring training, which can be a bit disruptive, especially with as many players as the Cubs have leaving. Cubs manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the players are on their own in terms of prepping for the regular season and have to be accountable to their own process.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are taking a flyer on veteran outfielder Michael Conforto by bringing him to camp on a minor league deal.

Conforto is coming off a down year with the Dodgers. The two-time World Series champs left the former all-star off the postseason roster after he hit a career-low of .199. He'll battle for one of the backup spots in the outfield.