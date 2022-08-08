Watch CBS News
Cubs pick up Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs picked up Cleveland Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old slugger was designated for assignment after hitting just .213 with nine home runs this season, but he did hit 30 home runs in 115 games last year.

"He can put the ball in the seats," said Cubs manager David Ross. "We don't have a lot of those guys and no true (designated hitter) ... To have someone in there with a history of producing offensively, I think he can be a real, looking at some of the video and some of the history, seeing him play, he can be a real all-fields type of hitter in a power body."

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:39 PM

