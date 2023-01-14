Watch CBS News
Sports

As Cubs Convention returns, hopes are high for improvement this year

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

Cubs convention returns packed with fans
Cubs convention returns packed with fans 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two years off, the Cubs Convention is back and packed with fans at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Cubs fans are hoping the team is back to competing for at least a playoff spot - and maybe even more.

Lots of familiar Cubs faces were on hand as the convention kicked of Friday, and some of the new guys as well – including the Cubs' biggest free agent signing, Dansby Swanson at shortstop.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer is pretty pleased with what the Cubs accomplished this offseason. But it's more about what happens once the season starts.

"All that really matters is how we play, you know, so I try not to think about that. I will say that going into the offseason felt like when I thought about how to strategize about how we could maximize the dollars the had and the positions we had. I think we ended up really close to where we wanted to be. From that standpoint, it's really satisfying," Hoyer said. "But ultimately, all that matters is how we play. I think that I'm always very reluctant in the offseason. I've seen it when people crush your offseason moves and you have a great year, and I see the other side of it too."

Cubs fans, of course, are hoping the team makes a return to the playoffs after two years without it.

David Ross pleased to attend Cubs Convention 00:55

Manager David Ross hoping to be the one to lead the Cubs there. This was actually his first convention as manager - and a fun chance to interact with the fans.

"Fans are what it's all about, right? They fill the seats. They bring the energy. It's very evident – anybody who was a part of 2020, and how we played baseball that year, and how important fans are. It's nice to be back to Cubs Convention and hear all of them throwing out whatever the heck they've got to say to you – it's great," Ross said. "To see the group as a whole; the new guys – never met Ben Brown – some of these guys are coming in…. It's an exciting time for me. It gets the blood pumping for sure."

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.