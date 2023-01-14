As Cubs Convention returns, hopes are high for improvement this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two years off, the Cubs Convention is back and packed with fans at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Cubs fans are hoping the team is back to competing for at least a playoff spot - and maybe even more.

Lots of familiar Cubs faces were on hand as the convention kicked of Friday, and some of the new guys as well – including the Cubs' biggest free agent signing, Dansby Swanson at shortstop.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer is pretty pleased with what the Cubs accomplished this offseason. But it's more about what happens once the season starts.

"All that really matters is how we play, you know, so I try not to think about that. I will say that going into the offseason felt like when I thought about how to strategize about how we could maximize the dollars the had and the positions we had. I think we ended up really close to where we wanted to be. From that standpoint, it's really satisfying," Hoyer said. "But ultimately, all that matters is how we play. I think that I'm always very reluctant in the offseason. I've seen it when people crush your offseason moves and you have a great year, and I see the other side of it too."

Cubs fans, of course, are hoping the team makes a return to the playoffs after two years without it.

Manager David Ross hoping to be the one to lead the Cubs there. This was actually his first convention as manager - and a fun chance to interact with the fans.

"Fans are what it's all about, right? They fill the seats. They bring the energy. It's very evident – anybody who was a part of 2020, and how we played baseball that year, and how important fans are. It's nice to be back to Cubs Convention and hear all of them throwing out whatever the heck they've got to say to you – it's great," Ross said. "To see the group as a whole; the new guys – never met Ben Brown – some of these guys are coming in…. It's an exciting time for me. It gets the blood pumping for sure."