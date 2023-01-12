Cubs Convention kicks off this weekend

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Chicago's Cubs convention kicks off Friday night.

CBS 2 is taking you inside the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago ahead of the weekend event.

Check out the complete #CubsCon program now! ➡️ https://t.co/BjRiYKoeQl



A limited number of weekend and Friday-only passes are still available. Join us this weekend! pic.twitter.com/KoJQwVaEto — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 11, 2023

It's your chance to meet players, coach and alumni. Plus see bats, jerseys, baseballs and trophies from the archive collection

Some of the team will even teach aspiring players the basics of the game during a youth clinic. A full schedule is available online.

