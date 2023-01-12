Cubs Convention kicks off this weekend
CHICGAO (CBS)-- Chicago's Cubs convention kicks off Friday night.
CBS 2 is taking you inside the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago ahead of the weekend event.
It's your chance to meet players, coach and alumni. Plus see bats, jerseys, baseballs and trophies from the archive collection
Some of the team will even teach aspiring players the basics of the game during a youth clinic. A full schedule is available online.
