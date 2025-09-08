CTU members pass out legal rights fliers in preparation of immigration crackdown

Chicago area teachers, along with community leaders, are getting the word out about stepped-up immigration enforcement as ICE and homeland security officials prepare to move into the city.

The same communities they are targeting are also preparing—arming residents with knowledge and awareness about their rights.

Outside a Southwest Side middle school, members of the Chicago Teachers Union take their message directly to the Latino community.

"Letting family and community know they have rights in these moments," said Diane Castro.

Armed with flyers telling people how to defend their rights, especially if they or someone they know is worried about ICE agents approaching them on the streets.

"They're intentional about what they're doing, and we are intentional about what we're doing. We're making sure that every community in this city knows their rights," Castro said.

This week, the border czar, Tom Homan, labeled the incoming Chicago deportation efforts as "Operation Midway Blitz."

While most communities in Chicago are used to seeing signs popping up letting them know there's no parking for street sweeping. In a community near Midway, additional signs are up letting people know ICE is in the area and they are not welcome.

"I'll tell them if they're listening, we're not going to bend knee," one speaker said.

The handwritten signs are just one way folks are expressing their outrage.

On Monday, people rallied near an intersection where ICE rounded up a man selling flowers. There are various videos already in the Chicago area of ICE detaining people.

It leaves many uneasy as to what the so-called Midway Blitz will truly look like.

"People been asking when is it going to start, when will it start? This has been happening. What we're seeing today is an escalation. Let's keep our eyes on ICE," said Rey Wences, senior director of deportation defense.

In West Lawn, neighbors are also passing out flyers—going door to door, encouraging people to record, take photos, and know their rights too.

"We wanna make sure that everybody has the opportunity to have representation," said Eddie Guillen, West Lawn neighborhood watch.

CTU said members will continue to hand out flyers this week. They told CBS News Chicago that last week, more than 100 schools across the city were already warned.