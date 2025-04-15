CTA worker arrested on weapons charges after deadly shootout by Blue Line stop near University of Illinois Chicago

Charges pending after shootout near CTA Blue Line stop -- who was involved?

Charges pending after shootout near CTA Blue Line stop -- who was involved?

Charges pending after shootout near CTA Blue Line stop -- who was involved?

A CTA employee is facing felony weapons charges after a deadly shootout near the UIC-Halsted stop on the Blue Line over the weekend.

Chicago police said 24-year-old Luther Hopkins III, of Calumet City, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Hopkins is a customer service assistant for the CTA, according to the agency's employee salary list.

Police have said two men were on the Peoria Street pedestrian bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway just after 6 p.m. Saturday, when they got into an argument, and it escalated into a shootout.

Witnesses said two people in yellow CTA vests were arguing with a third man before the shooting. One of the men in a CTA vest shot another man, who also appeared to have a gun.

John Flemister, 61, was shot multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody.

CTA officials have not responded to questions from CBS News Chicago regarding the shooting.

Hopkins was due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The video above is from a previous report.