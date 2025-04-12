Man killed in shootout near CTA Blue Line stop near University of Illinois Chicago

A man was killed in a shootout Saturday evening after an argument outside a CTA Blue Line station near the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

Police said two men were on the Peoria Street bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway near the UIC-Halsted stop on the Blue Line shortly after 6 p.m., when they got into an argument that escalated into a shootout.

A UIC student who was studying in the nearby College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs building saw the shooting. She said she saw two people wearing yellow CTA vests arguing with a third man outside the Blue Line station.

She said one of the men in a CTA vest shot another man, who also appeared to have a gun.

Police said a 61-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old man was taken to the Area 3 Detective Division for questioning.

The CTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.