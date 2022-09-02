CTA to begin deploying first K-9 security teams along rail system this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA will begin deploying new K-9 security teams on its rail system over the Labor Day weekend, as part of its latest plan to keep riders and employees safe.

The Chicago Transit Authority signed a new contract last week with Action K9 will provide up to 100 unarmed guards and 50 canines per day including supervision and supporting equipment across CTA rails for 18 months -- adding to the 300 unarmed security currently deployed.

The first dozen of the new K-9 teams will be deployed beginning Friday and over the weekend, according to the CTA. Remaining K-9 teams will be deployed through October, after they complete training.

The CTA said the K-9 teams will be "strategically deployed across its rail system, including patrols along the Red Line and Blue Line, the system's two busiest lines, which both operate 24/7, and have recently seen a spike in crime.

Teams will consist of two unarmed guards and a canine. All guards will have to hold a valid canine handler license and undergo training prior to deployment.

The "Meeting the Moment: Transforming CTA's Post-Pandemic Future" action plan was formally unveiled less than two weeks ago -- outlining a multi-pronged approach to improving rider experiences to ensure that public transportation is the first choice of travel throughout the region.

The agreement is being funded through their annual operating budget. But unlike previous contracts with the group, this one will allow teams to better handle various situations by doubling the number of guards per canine, according to the CTA.