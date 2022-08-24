CTA signs new contract to deploy K9 teams across rail systems

CHICAGO (CBS) – As part of the Chicago Transit Authority's action plan to help keep riders and employees safe, it was announced Wednesday they entered into an agreement for unarmed K9 teams.

The $30.9 million contract with Action K9 will provide up to 100 unarmed guards and 50 canines per day including supervision and supporting equipment across CTA rails for 18 months -- adding to the 300 unarmed security currently deployed.

The transit agency does not have any current K9 units patrolling the system, and the CTA said details for the timing and deployment of the K9 teams will be announced at a later time.

Today we announced the awarding of a new contract for the deployment of K-9 security teams. This increase in security presence at our stations is the latest step we're taking to improving service for everyone as part of our “Meeting the Moment” Action Plan. — cta (@cta) August 24, 2022

"As part of 'Meeting the Moment,' we promised we would be increasing security to ensure customers' peace of mind when choosing to take the CTA. The addition of the K-9 units is just one way we're following through on our commitment to security for our customers, as well as our frontline employees who play a vital role in keeping our system moving every day," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr.

In addition to safety, the guards will also help in targeting fare theft with teams being deployed near turnstiles to prevent fare evasion and increase security at stations.

Teams will consist of two unarmed guards and a canine. All guards will have to hold a valid canine handler license and undergo training prior to deployment.

The "Meeting the Moment: Transforming CTA's Post-Pandemic Future" action plan was formally unveiled less than two weeks ago -- outlining a multi-pronged approach to improving rider experiences to ensure that public transportation is the first choice of travel throughout the region.

The agreement is being funded through their annual operating budget. But unlike previous contracts with the group, this one will allow teams to better handle various situations by doubling the number of guards per canine, according to the CTA.