Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves steal cellphones from waiting passengers at CTA Sox–35th station, police warns

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police are warning riders to be aware of their surroundings after two reported cellphone thefts at a CTA station on the city's South Side

The robberies happened last month at the Sox-35th Red Line station in the Armour Square neighborhood.

Police said on June 24 and 25, during the 11 a.m. hour, two suspects approached the victims and took their cellphones from their hands as they were waiting for the train to arrive.

Police released photos of the alleged suspects, who are described as Black men. One wore a dark Chicago Bulls hooded sweater and blue jeans, and the other wore a black knit hat and a white T-shirt.

CTA 35th St. Red Line robbery suspects
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JJ307247 and JJ308247.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.