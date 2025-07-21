Thieves steal cellphones from waiting passengers at CTA Sox–35th station, police warns

Chicago police are warning riders to be aware of their surroundings after two reported cellphone thefts at a CTA station on the city's South Side

The robberies happened last month at the Sox-35th Red Line station in the Armour Square neighborhood.

Police said on June 24 and 25, during the 11 a.m. hour, two suspects approached the victims and took their cellphones from their hands as they were waiting for the train to arrive.

Police released photos of the alleged suspects, who are described as Black men. One wore a dark Chicago Bulls hooded sweater and blue jeans, and the other wore a black knit hat and a white T-shirt.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers JJ307247 and JJ308247.