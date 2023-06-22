CTA to reroute bus service around Grant Park in preparation for NASCAR Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) – For those wondering about how the NASCAR Street Race will affect CTA bus service downtown, we now have some answers.

The CTA is preparing to detour around road closures for the two-day event. Most detours begin next Monday.

Fifteen bus routes around Grant Park will be re-routed.

The CTA recommends that bus riders transfer to downtown "L" stations to get through the Loop.

The NASCAR race weekend is July 1-2.