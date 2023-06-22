NASCAR in Chicago: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASCAR is rolling into Grant Park the first weekend of July for the first time ever, here's what you need to know.

The first-ever NASCAR Street Race will take place on July 1, with the Loop 121 at 10 a.m. and on July 2, with the Grant Park 220 at 4:30 p.m. Among the racers: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Bubba Wallace.

The track will be 2.2 miles long with racers driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, and Jackson Drive. To protect fans and bystanders from potential NASCAR crashes, an FIA-approved barrier system will be installed, along with multiple safety procedures and precautions.

TICKETS

Tickets are available for purchase online and range from $269 to $3,015 depending on the type of experience you would like to have over the weekend. There will be no discounted youth tickets for this event.

STREET CLOSURES

There will be multiple street closures throughout the weekend. Including Balbo Drive being closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Jackson Drive will also be closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Additionally, Congress Plaza Drive will be closed between Harrison and Van Buren Streets.

SIDEWALK CLOSURES

There will also be multiple sidewalk closures due to the race.

Columbus Drive will be closed between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive. Ida B Wells will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

The entire Congress circle will be closed.

ENTERTAINMENT

On top of high-speed racing, there will also be music.

Saturday highlights performances by the JC Brooks Band, The Black Crowes, and The Chainsmokers.

Then on Sunday, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert will perform before the final race of the weekend.

FOOD

Food will also be available. From deep dish pizza to Chicago-style hot dogs, there will be a variety of foods that fans can choose from.

Vendors will include Lou Malnati's, Garrett's Popcorn, and Vienna Beef.

For additional information, visit nascarchicago.com.