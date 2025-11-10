CTA Red Line suspended between Howard and Belmont stops for medical emergency

CTA Red Line service between the Howard and Belmont stops is suspended for a medical emergency after a worker was reportedly struck.

Shortly before noon the Chicago Transit Authority sent out an alert that service had temporarily been suspended for a medical emergency on the tracks.

There are reports that a CTA worker was struck and injured by a train, but neither police, fire nor CTA officials have released any specific information about the type of medical emergency.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene at the Howard station, where fire crews were seen on the tracks and yellow police tape spanned the entrance from the street.

Red Line trains are only operating between 95th and Belmont as of 1 p.m. Shuttle buses have been requested to help riders get between Howard and Belmont.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department for more information.