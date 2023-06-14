Mass Transit detectives search for suspect in CTA Red Line robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man who robbed a passenger on the CTA Red Line train last month.

Authorities say on May 26, the suspect, while riding the train at 35th Street, approached a woman and threaten to use force before taking a cell phone from her hand.

Mass Transit Detectives

He is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.