Mass Transit detectives search for suspect in CTA Red Line robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man who robbed a passenger on the CTA Red Line train last month.

Authorities say on May 26, the suspect, while riding the train at 35th Street, approached a woman and threaten to use force before taking a cell phone from her hand.

He is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 12:42 PM

