Mass Transit detectives search for suspect in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man who robbed a passenger on the CTA Red Line train last month.
Authorities say on May 26, the suspect, while riding the train at 35th Street, approached a woman and threaten to use force before taking a cell phone from her hand.
He is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years of age.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.
