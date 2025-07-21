Rebuilt CTA Red Line stops on North Side get grand opening celebration

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, CTA and city officials held a grand opening ceremony at the Argyle Red Line station to celebrate the full reopening of four North Side stops.

The mayor arrived on the Red Line L train at the Argyle station which, along with the Berwyn, Bryn Mawr and Lawrence stations, has been closed in full or partially since 2021 to replace tracks, signals and platforms. The $2 billion modernization project also made improvements for riders inside the stations and brought them into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

"There's a wider platform at each station," said Andrew Gavrilos with the Chicago Transit Authority. "The concrete structure is going to allow for a smoother ride. They're fully accessible."

The Wilson station's west platform also reopened and the stop is now back to operating as a two-platform station.