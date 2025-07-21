Watch CBS News
Rebuilt CTA Red Line stops on North Side get grand opening celebration

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, CTA and city officials held a grand opening ceremony at the Argyle Red Line station to celebrate the full reopening of four North Side stops.

The mayor arrived on the Red Line L train at the Argyle station which, along with the Berwyn, Bryn Mawr and Lawrence stations, has been closed in full or partially since 2021 to replace tracks, signals and platforms. The $2 billion modernization project also made improvements for riders inside the stations and brought them into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

"There's a wider platform at each station," said Andrew Gavrilos with the Chicago Transit Authority. "The concrete structure is going to allow for a smoother ride. They're fully accessible."

The Wilson station's west platform also reopened and the stop is now back to operating as a two-platform station. 

