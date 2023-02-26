Watch CBS News
Victims robbed while exiting CTA Green Line station in West Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning to passengers following robberies at a CTA Green Line station in West Englewood.

Police say the robberies happened at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 and 11:48 p.m. on Feb. 20, in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

In each incident, the suspect would approach victims exiting the Green Line train station and forcefully take their purses before fleeing on foot.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380. 

