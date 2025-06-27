Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing on CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont, Illinois

A man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on a CTA Blue Line train earlier this week in Rosemont, Illinois.

Chicago police said 66-year-old Lawrence Strother, of Broadview, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Lawrence Strother Chicago Police Department

Strother was arrested he was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after he stabbed 42-year-old Jason Rowinski on a Blue Line train near the Rosemont station along the Kennedy Expressway near River Road.

Police said Strother and Rowinski got into an argument on board the train, and Strother stabbed Rowinski in the thigh. The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

Rosemont police located Strother after the attack and took him into custody before transferring him to Chicago police custody.

Strother was due to make his first court appearance on Saturday.