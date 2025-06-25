Person stabbed to death on Blue Line train close to O'Hare

A person was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train near O'Hare International Airport Wednesday evening and later died.

Chicago police said at the incident happened 7:49 p.m. on an inbound Chicago Transit Authority train near the Rosemont station, along the Kennedy Expressway near River Road.

A 42-year-old man was on a train car when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took out a sharp object and stabbed him, police said.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to the thigh, and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died, police said.

Chicago police said the suspect was apprehended.

The CTA said inbound Blue Line service from O'Hare continued to experience major delays as late as just before 10 p.m. following the incident. Trains in both directions were running on one track between O'Hare and Cumberland.

