Crowds pack Navy Pier for holiday fireworks display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is celebrating the Fourth of July in style. One way the city is celebrating is with a big fireworks show at Navy Pier. Its explosive grand finale wowed the crowds for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and lit up Chicago's lakefront to kick off the holiday weekend.

For Daune and Earl Demus it's all about the lake. The two newlyweds were married along the lake nine months ago. They jumped in the lake right after the ceremony.

Saturday they camped out for a date to watch the fireworks on Lake Michigan.

"We needed some time away just to be with each other, you know? Somewhere secret where work, grandchildren couldn't find us," Earl said.

Thousands of people had that same idea.

"I love it! I'm excited to see it myself," said Michelle Davis.

And keeping the thousands safe are law enforcement officers.

"Officers, CPD, Homeland Security and so many different agencies out here and making sure that everyone is secure," said Felicia Bolton, director of communications for Navy Pier.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was told the show had 50% more fireworks than the regular fireworks shows that go off throughout the rest of the summer. Those are every Wednesday and Saturday night.

Chicago Polcie say they are prepared to keep bad scenes like one last year from happening this Fourth of July weekend. Last year large crowds gathered in The Loop and threw fireworks at officers and police squad cars along Washington and State streets. More than 60 people were arrested. At one poitn police put a curfew in place and said there was no more room to detain juveniles they arrested.