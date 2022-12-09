Crime Stoppers offering rewards in two South Side crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two crimes that happened on the city's South Side.

They're asking for information on the shooting death of Kamare Edwards, 17, who was shot and killed while riding a minibike in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood on Nov. 16.

Kamare Edwards Cook County Crime Stoppers

They are also looking for information about a gray SUV that struck and killed 59-year-old Eric Ray, in the 400 block of East 79th Street in Chatham on Sept. 12.

Eric Ray Cook County Crime Stoppers

Police said the vehicle fled the scene westbound on 79th Street and then turned northbound onto Martin Luther King Drive from the location without stopping or contacting emergency services.

Police are searching for a gray SUV that struck and killed Eric Ray, 59, in Chatham. Cook County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering $15,000 for the shooting and $1,000 for the hit-and-run.

They will be handing out flyers on Saturday - first in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue at 11:00 a.m., then at 7900 S. Martin Luther King Drive around noon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their tip hotline at 1-800-535-STOP or email at TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.