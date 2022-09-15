CPD search for vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the victim was hit by an SUV just before 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 79th Street.

The 59-year-old victim, identified as Eric Ray of Bollingbrook, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene westbound on 79th Street and then turned northbound onto Martin Luther King Drive from the location without stopping or contacting emergency services.

The vehicle is described as a tan 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with a sunroof, tinted windows, and blacked-out rims. There is damage to the front driver-side bumper, grill, and hood.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.