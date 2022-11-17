Teen found shot to death in South Side Alley

Chicago (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed in an alley on the city's South Side Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 11 p.m., officers found the boy, in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue, while responding to a ShotSpotter in the area.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.