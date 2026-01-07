Crews battling fire in Back of the Yards

Firefighters are battling a fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews are making progress controlling the fire that broke out in the 5400 block of South Ashland Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Video posted on social media shows flames and heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the building.

No injuries and been reported, CFD confirmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown a this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.