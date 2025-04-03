Crestwood, Illinois police officer resigns after latest drunk driving charges

A Crestwood, Illinois police officer facing his second set of DUI charges in three years has resigned from the police department, officials said.

The Crestwood Police Department released a statement Thursday morning saying Christopher Spencer submitted his resignation to the department before returning to duty and is no longer employed by the village.

Spencer, 49, was arrested by Midlothian police Monday, after allegedly being involved in two incidents less than an hour apart.

Midlothian police said he was first involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a White Castle on South Cicero Avenue. Then, about 40 minutes later, police said he crashed his car into a home's garage in the 15100 block of South Kostner Avenue.

Police said the homeowner told officers the driver was drinking from a bottle of liquor as he sat in the car.

The department said in their statement announcing his resignation that Spencer had been off-duty at the time of those incidents.

Spencer, an 18-year veteran of the Crestwood Police Department, had previously been in trouble for a suspect or confirmed DUI in 2022 when he drove his red Ford F-350 over someone's lawn. His blood alcohol content was found to be .274 in that incident, three times the legal limit.

Spencer spent a year under court supervision following that arrest.

