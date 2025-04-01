Crestwood, Illinois police officer charged with driving drunk, and not for first time

A Crestwood, Illinois police officer was facing a drunken driving charge Tuesday — for the second time in three years.

Crestwood police Officer Christopher Spencer, 49, was arrested by Midlothian police on Monday. Spencer is an 18-year veteran of the Crestwood Police Department.

Police said Spencer was involved in not one, but two incidents in Midlothian on Monday afternoon — minutes apart.

Spencer first got into a hit-and-run crash at 2:22 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the White Castle at 14700 S. Cicero Ave., police said.

At 3:11 p.m., Spencer crashed his car into a homeowner's garage a mile away in the 15100 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

When officers got to that second scene, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Spencer's breath and observed that his speech was slurred, according to police.

Spencer pleaded guilty in 2022 on a DUI charge, in which his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit. He spent a year under court supervision.